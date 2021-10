UK To Provide Ukraine With Loan Of Up To GBP 21 Million For Purchase Of PCR Testing Kits

The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with a loan of up to GBP 21 million for the purchase of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing kits for coronavirus.

The Ministry of Finance has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft resolution "On the implementation of public external borrowings in 2021 by attracting a loan from the Export Finance Agency of the United Kingdom."

"The implementation of the document allows, within the framework of state external borrowings, to attract up to GBP 21 million from the United Kingdom Export Finance Agency (UKEF) for the purchase of kits for 4 million PCR studies," the statement reads.

The loan term is 4 years.

The contract for the supply of kits for 4 million PCR studies was concluded within the framework of the current Memorandum of Understanding between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Secretary of State of Her Majesty, which operates through the United Kingdom Export Finance Agency.

It is noted that this agreement defines the general principles and preconditions for cooperation aimed at the implementation of projects that will relate to British exports, in particular, in such priority areas as defense and security, agriculture, infrastructure, energy and health.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, the state enterprise Medical Procurement of Ukraine agreed with Prestige Diagnostics (United Kingdom) to purchase 41,700 PCR tests for UAH 871.86 million.

