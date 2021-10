The European Union expressed support for continuation of gas transit through Ukraine after 2024 in a joint statement that was issued after the Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv.

This was announced in a statement on the Ukrainian presidential website, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We reaffirmed Ukraine's role as a strategic transit country for gas and reiterated our support to continue gas transit via Ukraine beyond 2024,” the joint statement said.

According to the joint statement, in the context of the existing and future gas transmission systems on the territory of the EU and Ukraine, the European Union reiterated the mutual commitment to full implementation of the applicable EU legislation and the Association Agreement obligations.

The EU also confirmed its full support on synchronization of the integrated power system of Ukraine with the power grid of the European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E), in which 43 system operators in 36 countries participate, once all required technical and market pre-conditions are fulfilled.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the European Commission is studying the issue of reverse gas supplies to Ukraine from Slovakia and storage of European gas in Ukraine’s underground storage facilities.

ENTSO-E has praised Ukraine’s progress in preparation for the synchronization of its power systems.

The Ministry of Energy intends to synchronize the Ukrainian power system with ENTSO-E in 2023.

