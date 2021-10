The European Union is initiating an investment program of EUR 6.4 billion for Ukraine.

This is indicated in a joint statement following the 23rd Ukraine-EU summit, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We welcomed the EU's presentation of an economic and investment plan for the Eastern Partnership and its flagship initiatives for Ukraine, which will mobilize up to EUR 6.4 billion in public and private investment to spur economic development and support post-pandemic recovery," the statement said.

The EU also intends to offer bilateral financial assistance in 2021 under the Neighborhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI) to support key reforms and the implementation of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, including a Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area.

Besides, the EU has confirmed ongoing humanitarian support to conflict-affected populations in eastern Ukraine in the amount of EUR 25.4 million in 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, October 12, the 23rd Ukraine-EU summit was held in Kyiv.

