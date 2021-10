There Are No Obstacles For Sale Of Light Oil Products On Market - Deputy Energy Minister Nemchynov

Deputy Energy Minister Maksym Nemchynov states that there are no obstacles for the sale of light oil products on the market.

The Ministry of Energy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There are no obstacles or a ban on the sale of diesel fuel today. The technical regulations on the requirements for motor gasoline, diesel, marine and boiler fuel allows selling products until November 16 in the current temperature conditions. At the same time, the prompt introduction of the proposed amendments will help resolve certain problematic issues in the fuel market regarding winter diesel fuel," Nemchynov said.

The Ministry noted that the Ministry of Energy has submitted the corresponding draft amendments to the next meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Oil and Gas Association of Ukraine calls on Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the Ministry of Energy to correct two critical errors in the technical regulations for light oil products in order to avoid stopping the sale of diesel fuel.

