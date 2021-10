Mandatory Vaccination Or PCR Test For Passengers Traveling Between Regions From October 21 Will Not Apply To M

The requirement for drivers and passengers to be vaccinated or take PCR tests during transportation between regions from October 21 will not apply to passengers who are minors because they cannot yet obtain COVID-19 certificates or be vaccinated against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Children under the age of 18 will be able to use public transport when traveling between regions without showing negative tests for COVID-19 and certificates or international vaccination certificates. For children over 12 years old, it remains a mandatory rule to use protective masks in public places, particularly in public transport," Minister of Health Viktor Liashko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers has introduced a rule requiring drivers and passengers of aircraft, trains, and vehicles on interregional routes in regions classified as "yellow," "orange," or "red" coronavirus zones to be vaccinated or take PCR tests from October 21.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources