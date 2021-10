Surplus Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments USD 205 Million In August

In August 2021, a surplus of the current account of the balance of payments made USD 205 million (surplus made USD 607 billion in August 2020).

This follows from the data provided by the National Bank of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The surplus made USD 768 million over USD 655 billion in August 2020 on transactions less reinvested income.

In the first eight months of 2021, the surplus made USD 800 million over USD 4.7 billion in the first eight months of 2020.

The surplus made USD 3.8 billion less reinvested income (USD 4 billion year over year).

The commodity exports rose 1.5 times (1.5 times in July), while the import rose 1.4 times (35.9% in July).

Month over month the commodity exports rose by 13.2% and the imports rose by 2.5%.

Commodity export made USD 5.9 billion, and commodity import made USD 6 billion.

Energy imports rose 2.3 times (similar to July’s data) thanks to petroleum products imports.

Non-energy imports rose by 27.1% (similar to July’s volume).

Net inflow of direct foreign investments is estimated at USD 747 million (in August 2020, the net outflow made USD 54 million), inter alia at the expense of re-investing incomes – USD 563 million, and in August 2020, the figure made USD 48 million.

The net inflow of stockholders’ capital (less re-investing incomes) made USD 93 million, and in August 2020, the net outflow made USD 113 million.

The net inflow on direct investor loans made USD 99 million (in August 2020 – USD 56 million).

The surplus of the total current account of balance of payments made USD 126 million (USD 353 million in August 2020).

Ukraine paid USD 141 million in debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As of September 1, 2021, the amount of international reserves made USD 31.6 billion, 4.4 months of guaranteed import financing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2021, a deficit of the current account of the balance of payments made USD 293 million (USD 65 million in July 2020).

In 2020, the surplus of the current account of the balance of payments made USD 6.6 billion (4.1% of the GDP) over the deficit of USD 4.1 billion (2.7% of the GDP) in 2019.

In 2019, a deficit of the current account of the balance of payments fell to USD 1.1 billion (0.7% of the GDP).

On the whole, in 2019, the net liquidity balance was formed with a surplus of USD 6 billion (in 2018, it was USD 2.9 billion).

