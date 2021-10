Taxi Driver Followed Vehicle With Now Late MP Poliakov For Some Time – Ministry Of Interior Affairs

The Ministry of Interior Affairs states that the taxi driver had followed a car with now late member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the For The Future group Anton Poliakov before taking the MP.

Ministry of Interior Affairs spokesperson Artem Shevchenko has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

No suspects have been served with charge papers yet.

Shevchenko also said that not long before his death, Poliakov had stayed in a company of two people.

He noted that Poliakov died as a result of his organism’s reaction to some chemicals.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the blood test of the late MP showed traces of alcohol and methadone.

The police are checking the version of Poliakov’s poisoning with an unknown matter.

