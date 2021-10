Ukraine and the European Union have signed an agreement on a common aviation space.

The agreement was signed within the framework of the Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv on Tuesday, October 12, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Within the framework of the summit, an agreement on a common aviation space was signed by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell.

The agreement provides for the arrival of new low-cost airlines in Ukraine and an increase in the tourist attractiveness of Ukraine.

It is also expected that the agreement will facilitate the opening of new routes between Ukrainian and European cities, and as a result - will contribute to lower ticket prices.

The process of creating a common EU aviation space began in 1999.

On December 12, 2006, the EU Council authorized the Commission to start relevant negotiations with Ukraine.

In October 2013, the text of an agreement on a common aviation space was agreed upon by the parties, however, due to foreign policy conditions, the signing was postponed indefinitely.

In 2014, the European Union postponed the signing of an agreement on a common aviation space with Ukraine, since the positions of Spain and the UK on the wording of the article on territorial application in the part of Gibraltar were not coordinated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 28 of this year, the Council of the European Union agreed to sign an Open Skies agreement with Ukraine.

