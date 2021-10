Court Decides To Recover Lustdorf Sports Complex From Ex-Owner Of Imexbank Klimov In Favor Of NBU

The Kyivskyi District Court of Odesa satisfied the claim of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) against the former owner of Imexbank Leonid Klimov on the recovery of the Lustdorf sports and recreation complex.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Kyivskyi District Court of Odesa on October 6, 2021 satisfied the claim of the National Bank against the ex-owner of Imexbank Leonid Klimov on the foreclosure on the Lustdorf sports and recreation complex in Odesa in repayment of UAH 309 million of the bank's debt on the previously provided stabilization loan," the central bank said.

It is noted that the court also decided to sell the Lustdorf sports and recreation complex at an open auction within the framework of enforcement proceedings.

It is indicated that in 2014, Klimov, who at that time was the owner of Imexbank, entered into surety and mortgage agreements with the National Bank, taking on personal obligations to repay the debt to the NBU on the bank's stabilization loan.

Since Klimov did not fulfill his obligations under the surety agreement, in January 2016 the National Bank went to court to collect the debt in court.

In November 2020, the Odesa Court of Appeal made a decision to recover UAH 309 million from Klimov in favor of the National Bank to repay the bank's debt on a stabilization loan.

At the moment, Klimov is challenging this decision in the cassation court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank on January 26, 2015 made a decision to classify Imexbank as insolvent.

