The prosecutor's office served the Member of Parliament from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk with an arrest or UAH 1 billion bail appeal.

Member of Parliament Renat Kuzmin (Opposition Platform - For Life) wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Medvedchuk has just been served with an arrest or bail of one billion hryvnia appeal," he wrote.

According to him, the appeal was served despite the fact that Medvedchuk is already under house arrest, does not violate it and "according to the law, the court simply cannot change his preventive measure to a more severe one."

"But for this authorities, as you can see, there is no law, no logic, no common sense. They work for the public, like clowns in a circus. Hence the sum of the bail in a billion. A billion! Actually, why a billion, and not a trillion, for example, or a quintillion? And all this despite the fact that at first this sadistic authorities by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) imposed sanctions on Medvedchuk and forbade him to carry out any financial transactions, and now requires him to pay a bail, knowing that he will not be able to transfer it, even if he collected the required amount: the bank simply will not accept payment due to the ban of the NSDC," Kuzmin was indignant.

The parliamentarian wondered if this was the very judicial reform that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised to voters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office intends to ask the court to arrest the Member of Parliament Medvedchuk or set a bail of UAH 1 billion.

The SSU notified Medvedchuk of suspicion of high treason over the supply of coal from the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions to Ukrainian state-owned enterprises.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources