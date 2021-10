The Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv has chosen a measure of restraint for the third suspect in the attack on the Schemes journalists - the head of the security department Ihor Telbizov in the form of a personal obligation.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the speaker of the Kyiv prosecutor's office Nadiya Maksymets.

"The third suspect was chosen a personal obligation," she said.

According to her, the prosecutor's office requested such a measure of restraint.

The court thus granted its request.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv has placed the suspended head of the Ukrainian Export-Import Bank (Ukreximbank), Yevhen Metsger, and the head of the bank’s information policy department, Volodymyr Pikalov, under house arrest in connection with an attack on the Schemes investigative journalism program’s journalists.

