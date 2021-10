Court Refuses To Arrest Odesa Mayor Trukhanov And Chooses Him UAH 30.2 Million Bail

The High Anti-Corruption Court refused to arrest the mayor of Odesa Hennadii Trukhanov and chose him as a bail of UAH 30.2 million.

The court announced this decision on Monday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the petition of the prosecutor to elect the mayor of Odesa Hennadii Trukhanov a preventive measure in the form of arrest - refuse, choose a bail in the amount of UAH 30.2 million," the judge announced.

Trukhanov is also obliged to arrive at every request to the prosecutor and to the court.

besides, the mayor of Odesa must hand over his passport.

The bail must be paid within five days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the prosecutor's office asked the court to arrest Trukhanov with a bail of UAH 120 million.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources