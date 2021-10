The Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv has placed the suspended head of the Ukrainian Export-Import Bank (Ukreximbank), Yevhen Metsger, and the head of the bank’s information policy department, Volodymyr Pikalov, under house arrest in connection with an attack on the Schemes investigative journalism program’s journalists.

Nadiia Maksymets, the spokesperson for the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to her, the court made the decision to place Metsger and Pikalov under nighttime house arrest on Monday.

Metsger is prohibited from leaving his place of residence from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Pikalov is prohibited from leaving his place of residence from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The court is currently considering the pre-trial restrictions to be imposed on the third suspect in the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Schemes journalists were recently attacked during an interview with Ukreximbank’s Board Chairman Metsger.

The bank’s employees are accused of using physical force against the Schemes program’s camera operator, seizing two cameras and the equipment on which they were recording, and deleting the video they recorded.

Ukreximbank accused the journalists of taking possession of banking secrets.

The bank's supervisory board later suspended Metsger, its information policy department’s Director Pikalov, and its banking security department’s Director Ihor Telbizov without pay.

