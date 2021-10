Labeling and the absence of any evidence - Olga Prosyanyuk on the choice of a preventive measure to Trukhanov

"Such a suspicion can be handed over to any mayor or public servant, only choose a surname," Olga Prosyanyuk, one of the leading criminal lawyers in Ukraine, wrote on her Facebook page following an examination of the text of the suspicion, which was distributed in Telegram channels.

"The essence of the suspicion is that there is a certain criminal organization, which includes employees of the Odessa City Council. They comply with their official instructions, hold meetings, make decisions, implement them. And this, according to the prosecution, is a crime", - the lawyer wrote.

Prosyanyuk noted the insolvency of the charges and expressed confidence that the court would deal with this and other unfounded accusations, including that the land (which, according to the prosecutor's arguments, had dropped out of communal property) did not go anywhere and rent payments were paid for it.

The lawyer also recalled that the requirements of the procedural law are that evidence must be present to serve a person with suspicion and choose a preventive measure:

Committing a crime;

the risk that a person will evade trial and investigation.

"I want that not by word, but by deed - or rather by the validity of the evidence, certain accusations of a person are argued, and the prosecution did not forget about the presumption of innocence," Olga Prosyanyuk wrote.

According to the lawyer, the election of a preventive measure to Trukhanov is only labeling, because in fact, there is no evidence in the process.

