Kyiv police are checking the version of poisoning of Member of the Verkhovna Rada Anton Poliakov (For the Future) with an unknown substance.

Kyiv Police Chief Ivan Vyhovskyi announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Several versions have been put forward. A chronic illness that could lead to death, as well as poisoning with an unknown substance, both independently and by an unknown person," the police chief said.

A number of examinations have been set.

He said that Poliakov had no visible injuries, except for redness on the neck.

Vyhovskyi said that, according to the police, they probably formed when they got the MP out of the taxi car.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv police are establishing the causes of the death of Member of the Verkhovna Rada Anton Poliakov.

