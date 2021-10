Ukreximbank’s Loan For Purchase Of SkyMall SEC Is Not Problematic And Was Issued Without Violations - Bank’s S

The suspended board chairperson of Ukreximbank Yevhen Metsger states that the bank's loan for the purchase of the SkyMall shopping and entertainment center (SEC) is not problematic and was issued without violations.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I watched the investigation by the journalists of the Schemes TV show and I want to express my position regarding the material presented there. Friends, I emphasize once again, I had no moral right to such behavior during the interview and have already repeatedly apologized to the journalists of Schemes, Kyrylo Ovsianyi and Oleksandr Mazur and in front of the entire media community. What happened in my office is unacceptable," Metsger wrote.

Commenting on the information of investigators that Ukreximbank issued a loan to a company, the beneficiary of which is allegedly a businessman who operates in the uncontrolled territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Metsger noted that this is a loan that was received by the company of Serhii Briukhovetskyi, who lived until 2014 in Horlivka and ran his business there.

"The essence of this loan is very simple: we provided loans to the company that bought the shopping center. Part of the transaction was refinancing in Ukrainian banks. The acquired shopping center, corporate rights and property with an estimated value of more than USD 100 million are pledged by the bank. The security service of Ukreximbank checked the companies to which the loan was granted. No violations of the law by the owners of the companies were found. The loan is not problematic (!). It is properly serviced. All conditions for the payment of interest and the primary loan are met," Metsger emphasized.

According to him, the state bank did not commit a single violation.

"We have all the documents, and we are open to any inspections of the pre-trial investigation bodies. All the funds issued by the bank as a loan were used to refinance debts in Ukrainian banks and for settlements on the territory of Ukraine with a Ukrainian legal entity - the seller of the asset," he noted.

Regarding the documents that the Schemes journalists found, according to Metsger, these documents should be transferred to the SSU and an investigation should be carried out.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Schemes journalists were attacked during an interview with Ukreximbank board chairperson Yevhen Metsger.

The bank employees used physical force against the Schemes operator, took away two cameras, took away the cards on which the recording was carried out, and deleted the recorded video.

In turn, Ukreximbank accused the journalists of the Schemes program of taking over banking secrets.

Then the bank's supervisory board suspended Metsger, director of the information policy department Volodymyr Pikalov and director of the banking security department Ihor Telbizov from office without saving their salaries.

