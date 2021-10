Before His Death, MP Poliakov Quarreled With His Partner - Police

Kyiv Police Chief Ivan Vyhovskyi has said that Member of the Verkhovna Rada Anton Poliakov (For the Future) quarreled with his partner before his death.

He announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Vyhovskyi noted that shortly before his death, Poliakov met with the assistant to the Member of the Verkhovna Rada Hanna Skorokhod, Ruslan Dzhambulatov.

In particular, they rode in a car, and after that Poliakov got into a taxi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poliakov died in a taxi.

According to the autopsy results, the death of the MP was due to acute coronary insufficiency, acute ischemic heart disease.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources