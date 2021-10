Verkhovna Rada deputy Anton Poliakov (For The Future group) died of coronary heart disease.

Ukrainian News learned this from the spokesperson for the Kyiv prosecutor's office Nadiya Maksymets.

The death investigation is currently awaiting the results of other forensic studies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv city police are establishing the cause of death of member of the Ukrainian Parliament Anton Poliakov.

The police do not consider the version of murdering member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the For The Future group Anton Poliakov, besides, according to preliminary information, the MP was not drunk.

Poliakov, 33, was elected for constituency 206 in Chernihiv region.

