The Shenyang Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of Sciences released a news on the 7th that the "Exploration 4500" autonomous underwater robot (hereinafter referred to as "Exploration 4500") developed by the institute is the 12th in China. In the second Arctic scientific expedition, we successfully completed the scientific expedition of the sea ice-covered area in the high latitudes of the Arctic. This was reported by the Xinhua News Agency.

A few days ago, the four scientific research personnel responsible for the project have returned with the "Xuelong" scientific research ship.

According to Li Shuo, deputy director of the Shenyang Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, "Exploration 4500" is a deep-sea equipment developed by the Chinese Academy of Sciences' strategic pilot technology special support for the "Tropical Western Pacific Ocean System Material Energy Exchange and Its Impact".

In view of the high-density sea ice coverage in the Arctic scientific expedition work area, the scientific research team has innovated and developed an under-ice recovery technology that combines acoustic remote control and automatic guidance, which overcomes the rapid movement of sea ice and the narrow sea area for recovery by underwater robots. The difficulties caused by the underwater robots ensure that the underwater robots successfully dive in the dense sea ice-covered area of ​​the high-latitude Arctic waters and recover them all safely.

Li Shuo said that the successful application of "Exploration 4500" in the scientific expedition fully verified its good low-temperature adaptability in the Arctic ice region, high-latitude high-precision navigation performance, emergency handling capabilities for faults in dense ice areas, and proximity to mid-ocean ridges. The submarine fine detection capability has created a precedent for the application of Chinese autonomous underwater robots in the Arctic scientific expedition.

In the application of scientific research, "Exploration 4500" has successfully obtained near-bottom high-resolution multi-beam, hydrological and magnetic data, which provides cutting-edge scientific research in the Arctic deep sea such as the ultra-slow expansion of the Gake Ocean Ridge topography, magma and hydrothermal activities, etc. A state-of-the-art detection technology.

It is reported that this is the first time that China has used autonomous underwater robots to carry out scientific research applications near the seabed in the high-latitude regions of the Arctic. It will provide important scientific support for China's deep participation in Arctic environmental protection.

