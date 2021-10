Blogger Anatolii Sharii and his mother-in-law Alla Bondarenko have appealed to the Supreme Court against the sanctions imposed against them by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

This is stated in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The claims were filed with the Administrative Court of Cassation, part of the Supreme Court, in September.

They ask the court to oblige President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to cancel the decree that put into effect the NSDC's decision on sanctions.

Sharii and his mother-in-law ask to involve the NSDC and the SBU as third parties.

Sharii and Bondarenko consider the sanctions illegal and ask to cancel them.

The court will consider the lawsuit of Sharii’s mother-in-law on October 19.

At the same time, the Supreme Court first left Sharii's claim without movement, and later returned it to the plaintiff altogether.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine refused to disclose the reasons for the imposition of sanctions by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) against the editor-in-chief of the Strana.ua online publication Ihor Huzhva, the publishing companies of Strana.ua, bloggers Anatolii Sharii and his wife Olha Sharii, because this is data from a pre-trial investigation, which cannot be made public.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) imposed sanctions against the Member of Parliament Andrii Derkach, the editor-in-chief of the Internet publication Strana.ua Ihor Huzhva, bloggers Anatolii Sharii and his wife Olha Sharii.

