Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expects the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company to increase gas production by 10% in 2021.

This was announced in a statement on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The lack of development of domestic gas production is a crime against the state. We have concluded eight production sharing agreements and we have set a KPI requiring Naftogaz to increase domestic production by at least 10% this and next year. This is our strategy for energy independence," the prime minister is quoted as saying in the statement.

He added that Ukraine is close to integrating into the European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E, which is a network of 43 system operators in 36 countries).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers has instructed Naftogaz of Ukraine to increase gas production.

The state-owned UkrGasVydobuvannya gas production company reduced production of natural gas by 517 million cubic meters or 4.8% to 10.2 billion cubic meters in January-September 2021, compared with the corresponding period of 2020.

UkrGasVydobuvannya is the largest gas producer in Ukraine. A Cabinet of Ministers resolution requires the company to sell all the gas it produces to the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company for meeting the needs of households.

Naftogaz of Ukraine owns 100% of the shares in UkrGasVydobuvannya.

