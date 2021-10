There Are Grounds To Strip Razumkov Of His Parliamentary Mandate – Arakhamia

The Servant of the People parliamentary faction’s leader David Arakhamia has said that there are grounds to strip former parliament speaker Dmytro Razumkov of his parliamentary mandate.

Arakhamia said this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Well, he is now an independent. Lawyers are saying that there are grounds [to strip him Razumkov of his parliamentary mandate]... We will see how Razumkov will work now, after all, he is a member of the parliament," he said.

According to Arakhamia, the issue of stripping Razumkov of his parliamentary mandate was not discussed at the faction’s meeting.

"He said that he would work for the benefit of voters... These are the Servant of the People’s voters. It is one thing if he works for the benefit of the Servant of the People’s voters, it is another thing if he behaves on the contrary," he said.

Earlier, Razumkov told a news briefing that there were no grounds to strip him of his parliamentary mandate.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the parliament has relieved Razumkov of the post of speakers of the parliament.

