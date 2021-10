The High Anti-Corruption Court has ordered detention of former President Viktor Yanukovych in absentia.

The High Anti-Corruption Court made the relevant decision on Thursday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Pre-trial restrictions in the form of detention are to be imposed on Viktor Fedorovich Yanukovych," the judge announced.

The court ordered the arrest of Yanukovych in connection with a case involving the takeover of the Mezhyhirya residence.

The court granted the relevant request from the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Yanukovych is suspected of committing several crimes related to the case involving the takeover of the Mezhyhirya residence.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the High Anti-Corruption Court has authorized the launch of an in-absentia (special pre-trial) investigation against Yanukovych and his son Oleksandr in connection with the case involving the takeover of the Mezhyhirya residence.

