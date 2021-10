Servant Of The People Nominates Stefanchuk As Rada Chairperson, Korniyenko As First Deputy Chairperson – Palii

The Servant of the People party faction has nominated First Deputy Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk as the chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada; and Chairperson of the Servant of the People party / First Deputy Chairperson of the parliamentary faction Oleksandr Korniyenko as the Ukrainian parliamentary vice speaker instead of Stefanchuk.

Servant of the People party faction spokesperson Yuliya Paliichuk has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has dismissed Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov.

According to the Regulations, the Verkhovna Rada urged the Accounting Chamber of Ukraine to verify the fulfillment of the cost sheet of the Verkhovna Rada this year, and the parliamentary speaker is preparing a report on his work and on fulfillment of Rada's cost sheet this year.

The speaker's report and the conclusion of the Accounting Chamber are provided to the deputies no later than two days before the issue is considered at the plenary meeting.

So, the conclusion of the Accounting Chamber was distributed to the deputies on October 6 in the evening, and the speaker's report - on October 7 morning.

One of the initiators of the speaker's recall, Chairperson of the Servant of the People party / First Deputy Chairperson of the parliamentary faction, Oleksandr Korniyenko, said during his speech that the faction can no longer trust Razumkov.

