The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has dismissed Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov.

A total of 284 parliamentary members backed the respective decision when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Regulations, the Verkhovna Rada urged the Accounting Chamber of Ukraine to verify the fulfillment of the cost sheet of the Verkhovna Rada this year, and the parliamentary speaker is preparing a report on his work and on fulfillment of Rada's cost sheet this year.

The speaker's report and the conclusion of the Accounting Chamber are provided to the deputies no later than two days before the issue is considered at the plenary meeting.

So, the conclusion of the Accounting Chamber was distributed to the deputies on October 6 in the evening, and the speaker's report - on October 7 morning.

One of the initiators of the speaker's recall, Chairperson of the Servant of the People party / First Deputy Chairperson of the parliamentary faction, Oleksandr Korniyenko, said during his speech that the faction can no longer trust Razumkov.

“Someone decided that their own political and even life ambitions are higher than the team goals and agreements. Unfortunately, I must state that the person who had headed our list and the party has ended up being such a person. We have to have the courage to tell our electorate the following: Dmytro Andriyovych, in my opinion, has departed from general principles and is no longer a member of our team, and, accordingly, cannot represent our party in such a high position... All these people who are present in the hall, they trusted you for two years and trusted you every time, when you said "I ask you to support and vote," but now we can no longer trust you, there is no trust, so we ask you to sit in the hall and listen to the next chairman of the Verkhovna Rada with us," he said.

According to Korniyenko, the attitude to the bill on oligarchs was an indicator of the speaker's actions.

"This is a red line for our faction," he said.

On August 29, 2019, Razumkov was elected Chairman of the Parliament.

Prior to that, in preparation for the first session of the Rada, he was appointed chairman of the group preparing for this session of the Rada.

During the 2019 presidential elections, Razumkov worked as a political adviser and head of the campaign headquarters for the then-presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In May 2019, Razumkov headed the Servant of the People party.

On July 21, he was elected a deputy of the Rada from the said party being number one on the list.

On August 29, 2019, the Rada elected Razumkov as its chairperson (382 deputies supported the decision).

The deputies gave a standing ovation to Razumkov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 30, the chairman of the Servant of the People faction in the Rada, David Arakhamia, requested signature lists to remove Razumkov from his post.

At a meeting of the Servant of the People faction on October 1-3 in Truskavets, where Razumkov was not invited, the MPs collected 175 signatures for his resignation.

Later, Razumkov said that he did not intend to sign the incorrect text of the voted presidential bill on oligarchs since there is a legislative collision in the text due to mutually exclusive amendments.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at the moment Razumkov is not a member of the team of the Servant of the People party and faction, since it is obvious from his actions that he has chosen his own political path.

The President clarified that Razumkov "went his own way", making decisions at meetings of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), and not on bill 5599 on oligarchs.

