Ukreximbank Suspended Board Chairperson Metsger Likely To Face Fine Of UAH 3,400-8,500 Or Up To 5 Years Of Res

Ukreximbank suspended board chairperson Yevhen Metsger is likely to face a fine of UAH 3,400-8,500 or restriction of freedom for a period of up to five years for obstruction of Schemes journalists’ activity.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from the National Police.

The information policy department of the bank is likely to face the same punishment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police and the prosecutor's office have notified Metsger and Pikalov of the obstruction of journalists’ activity.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources