The prosecutor's office and the police have notified Yevhen Metsger, currently suspended board chairperson of the Kyiv-based Ukrainian Export-Import Bank (Ukreximbank), of a suspicion of the obstruction of media activity of the Schemes TV show journalists.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a well-informed source in the law enforcement bodies.

He was notified on Thursday.

Metsger is suspected of commission a crime under Section 1 and 3 of Article 171 of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency was informed by the National Police, on October 7, two bank’s officials were also served with charge papers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, employees of the prosecutor's office have notified one of Ukreximbank officials of suspicion of the obstruction of Schemes journalists’ activity.

She said that the official had been notified under Section 1, and 3 of Article 171 of the Penal Code of Ukraine in the morning, October 7.

Maksymets did not name the official.

The supervisory board of the Kyiv-based Ukrainian Export-Import Bank (Ukreximbank) has removed Yevhen Metsger from the board chairperson’s position, and appointed Serhii Yermakov as the acting board chairperson.

