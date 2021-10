The combination of the Shenzhou-13 manned spaceship and a Long March-2F carrier rocket is being transferred to the launching area of Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua.

The combination of the Shenzhou-13 manned spaceship and a Long March-2F carrier rocket is being transferred to the launching area of Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua.

The combination of the Shenzhou-13 manned spaceship and a Long March-2F carrier rocket has been transferred to the launching area, and the spaceship will be launched in the near future at an appropriate time, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said. This was reported by the Xinhua News Agency.

"The facilities and equipment at the launch site are in good condition, and various pre-launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned", – said the CMSA.

The Shenzhou-13 will carry three Chinese astronauts, or taikonauts, to the space station and stay there for half a year before returning.

The mission is a part of a series of launches to complete the building of the new station by 2022. China has successfully launched the Tianhe core module, two Tianzhou cargo ships and a manned spacecraft to construct the space station. More missions will take place if Shenzhou-13 succeeds.

With the International Space Station set to retire in the coming years, China's space station will become the only one in Earth's orbit. The China National Space Administration has expressed its desire for international cooperation and non-Chinese astronauts are being trained for future space station missions.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources