An endangered white-eared night heron was observed in the Ailaoshan National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province, local forestry authorities said. This was reported by the Xinhua News Agency.

Experts estimate that China is currently home to fewer than 200 white-eared night herons.

The white-eared night heron. Photo by Xinhua.

Liang Tao, an official at the reserve, said the endangered bird was spotted at a monitoring point. The species is mainly found in the provinces of Hainan, Yunnan, Sichuan and Guizhou.

"In 2000, it was classified as endangered (EN) on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Species and has since remained as such. It is now a first-class protected wild animal in China", – according to Liang.

The white-eared night heron. Photo by Xinhua.

Zhao Xuebing, who has a doctorate in ornithology from Yunnan University, said a white-eared night heron was spotted at the same monitoring point in October, 2008.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources