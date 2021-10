The Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company to increase natural gas production.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, October 6, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Before the leadership of Naftogaz and UkrGasVydobuvannya, the Cabinet of Ministers sets a clear task - to increase production of own natural gas," he said.

Shmyhal noted that Naftogaz was provided with all the necessary tools for this.

In particular, the company was transferred the production sites, as well as licenses and production sharing agreements were granted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-September 2021, the UkrGasVydobuvannya state gas production company reduced natural gas production by 4.8% or 517 million cubic meters to 10.2 billion cubic meters compared to the same period in 2020.

UkrGasVydobuvannya is the largest gas producer in Ukraine and, according to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, is obliged to sell all volumes of produced gas to the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company for the needs of the population.

100% of the company's shares are owned by Naftogaz.

