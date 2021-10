In the near future, several regions will fall into the "red" zone of epidemic danger.

The Prime Minister announced this during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We are forced to state that in the coming days several regions will fall into the “red” zone,” the Prime Minister noted.

He said that cinemas, cafes, restaurants, gyms, theaters and other public places will be able to work if the region falls into the "red" epidemic zone only if 100% of the employees of the institution and 100% of visitors are fully vaccinated.

The Prime Minister added that businesses should check the availability of appropriate vaccination certificates themselves, and stressed that entrepreneurs should take this responsibly.

The Prime Minister also added that police officers and other authorized bodies have the appropriate software, thanks to which they will check the presence of COVID certificates from visitors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Ministry of Health, as of Tuesday, October 5, eight regions correspond to the "orange" level of epidemic danger, all other regions - to the "yellow" one.

