Natural Gas Price In Europe Up 15.5% To USD 1,637 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Between October 5 and 6, the natural gas price in Europe rose by 15.5% or USD 219.81 per thousand cubic meters to USD 1,637.03 per thousand cubic meters.

That follows from the TTF trading results posted by the ICE Futures, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to them, on October 5, at the close of trading, the gas price was USD 1,417.22 per thousand cubic meters.

At the same time, as of 09:17 a.m. on October 6, the gas price at the TTF hub on the ICE Futures exchange increased to USD 1,637.03 per thousand cubic meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Gas Transport System Operator state-run enterprise states that Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom was artificially lowering the natural gas reserves in the underground gas storage facilities (USF) of Europe.

Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom has started filling the first string of the Nord Stream-2 natural gas pipeline with natural gas.

Board Chairperson of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company Yurii Vitrenko says that Ukraine will continue insisting on the necessity for sanctions against the Nord Stream-2 operator.

