The case of the attack on the journalists of the Schemes publication of Radio Liberty in the State Export-Import Bank (Ukreximbank) was re-qualified to another part of the article, which provides for the restriction of freedom for up to five years.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Police officers have entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations regarding an incident with an attack on journalists of the Schemes program on the grounds of a crime under Part 3 of Article 171 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - before that such information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 171 of the Criminal Code," the statement reads.

Police officers of the Holosiivskyi Police Department of Kyiv entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations on the grounds of a crime under Part 3 of Article 171 "obstruction of the lawful professional activities of journalists" (influence in any form on a journalist in order to prevent him from performing his professional duties or persecution of a journalist in connection with his legitimate professional activities, if such actions were committed by an official using his official position or by prior conspiracy by a group of persons) on the fact of the attack on the journalists of Radio Liberty in the premises of the state Ukreximbank.

So, the sanction of Part 1 of Article 171 provides for a penalty of up to 50 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens or arrest for up to six months, or restraint of liberty for up to three years, and Part 3 of the same article - a fine from 200 to 300 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens or restraint of liberty for up to five years with or without deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Schemes journalists were attacked during an interview with Ukreximbank chairperson of the board Yevhen Metsger.

The bank employees used physical force against the Schemes operator, took away two cameras from him, took away the cards on which the recording was carried out, and deleted the recorded video.

In turn, Ukreximbank accused the journalists of the Schemes program of taking over banking secrets.

The supervisory board of Ukreximbank suspended chairman of the board Metsger and appointed Serhii Yermakov as acting board chairperson.

