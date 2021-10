The Rothschild Family is Willing to Invest in Ecopolis HTZ of Mr Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi

For the first time in the history of business events in Ukraine, Mr Nathaniel Rothschild, a representative of the well-known dynasty of international financiers, has become a special guest of the ‘Kharkiv: Development and Investments’ forum.

He arrived at the invitation of the famous Ukrainian businessman Mr Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi, whose DCH group is traditionally a strategic partner of such forums in the Kharkiv region.

Speaking in Kharkiv, Mr Nathaniel Rothschild announced his intention to invest in the project of a high-tech business park ‘Ecopolis HTZ’, initiated by Mr Yaroslavskyi.

The investment capacity of the project, which is called the ‘Ukrainian "Silicon Valley" and which is one of the significant priorities of the Kharkiv Development Strategy, equals about $1 billion.

Also, Mr Rothschild named the main factor that can inspire confidence in Ukraine among international investors, ‘- I think it's about the people, with whom you go into business, your partners. For the last 15 years, we're running another business with DCH, and I have perfect experience with him. He is a very honest and perfect ambassador to Ukraine. Thanks to him, I came here to look at Kharkiv as a place for investment.’

In turn, Mr Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi thanked the guest for his arrival and his interest in Ecopolis HTZ.

‘I would like to thank my friend Nathaniel Rothschild. We talked half the night about this project, and he expressed his desire not only to consult but also offer his knowledge and ties - this will be a solid driver for this project,’ Mr Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi said.

Mr Yaroslavsky also told reporters that he discussed one more area of ​​cooperation with Nathaniel, i.e., the creation of a large modern shopping mall in Kharkiv (not far from the Metalist stadium).

‘Kharkiv is lucky that Mr Rothschild came, saw everything with his own eyes. It is not the first time in Kharkiv for him, but the last time he was here more than 10 years ago. I am grateful to him, and I am sure that together we are implementing serious projects honestly and profitably for Kharkiv and Kharkiv residents.’

