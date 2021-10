Arakhamia: New Rada Chair, His First Deputy Will Be Appointed On October 8

Chairperson of the Servant of the People party faction, David Arakhamia, expects that the new chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and his first deputy will be appointed on October 8.

He refused to reveal candidates for the positions.

At the same time, Arakhamia noted that incumbent first deputy parliamentary speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk and Servant Of The People first deputy chairperson Oleksandr Korniyenko are on the shortlist of candidates for the aforementioned positions.

Besides, he assured that the positions will be occupied only by representatives of the faction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Servant of the People party faction suggests that its member Danylo Hetmantsev hold the October 7 parliamentary meeting during the consideration of Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov’s dismissal.

The faction expects that the opposition will try to block its work at the Verkhovna Rada and will not give up on trying to recall the meeting chair.

Rada has put the issue of Razumkov’s dismissal on the October 7 meeting agenda.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources