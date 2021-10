Ukreximbank Board Chairperson Metsger Decides To Resign For Period Of Investigation Into Conflict With Schemes

Board chairperson of the Kyiv-based Ukrainian Export-Import Bank (Ukreximbank) Yevhen Metsger has decided to resign for a period of an investigation into his conflict with journalists of the Schemes TV show.

The bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The situation that has arisen around the bank is unacceptable. My overly emotional reaction and unrestrained behavior towards journalists cannot be justified. I fully understand my responsibility. I amount submitting a resignation statement as the board chairperson for a period of the investigation by the National Police and an internal audit in the bank in accordance with the relevant procedures," the press service said.

At the same time, it is noted that the further development of the situation depends only on the conclusions that will be made by the investigation and verification.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, representatives of the Schemes TV show of the Radio Liberty media have restored and published the video record of a conflict between TV show journalist Kyrylo Ovsianyi and Ukreximbank board chairperson Yevhen Metsger as well as the process of the withdrawal of journalists’ equipment by Metsger’s order.

The footage shows that the journalist asks Metsger a question about some loan allocated by the bank, mentions DPR [self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)], and offers to the board chairperson to look through the documents on the deal.

In response, Metsger says that the question had not been previously agreed upon, stands up, and adds that he wanted to terminate the interview.

At the same time, the information security director of the bank Volodymyr Pikalov says that previously non-agreed questions in the interview violate journalist ethics and prevent the journalists from leaving the premise.

After seeing that the camera continued to work, Metsger calls bank employees and orders them to withdraw the camera from the journalists and erase the footage on it.

After that, the bank employee grabs the camera.

The police have opened a case upon preventing journalist work by Ukreximbank employees.

