A staff member works at a workshop of microwave oven factory of Midea Group, a Chinese home appliance giant, in Foshan City, south China. Photo by Xinhua/Li Jiale.

A staff member works at a workshop of microwave oven factory of Midea Group, a Chinese home appliance giant, in Foshan City, south China. Photo by Xinhua/Li Jiale.

China's home appliance sector posted steady growth in the first eight months of the year, with exports and the output of major products increasing, official data shows. This was reported by the Xinhua News Agency.

The output of refrigerators rose 6.7% year on year to 59.14 million units during the period, and the output of washing machines hit 55.92 million units, surging 22.6% year on year, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

A total of 152.2 million air conditioners were produced in the January-August period, up 15.6% year on year, NDRC data shows.

In the first eight months, China exported over 2.5 billion home appliance units. The total export value increased 18.8 percent year on year to approximately $64.5 billion, according to the commission.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources