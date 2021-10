Express delivery company Nova Poshta has decided to launch its own airline, Supernova Airlines.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Nova Poshta launches its own airline. The airline was named Supernova Airlines. It will have its own fleet and will be subordinate to the Nova Poshta Global company,” the statement reads.

The flights will be operated from Boryspil and Lviv international airports, while the air carrier will deliver international cargo.

"We cooperate with partner airlines to transport the items of our customers and we are very grateful to them for the fruitful cooperation. However, the traffic volumes are constantly growing and we need to master new horizons. The decision to launch our own airline is dictated by the fact that we want to continue to guarantee our customers high quality, speed and predictability of delivery," said Yurii Benevitskyi, CEO of Nova Poshta Global.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, according to international financial reporting standards, Nova Poshta increased net profit by 26.6% or UAH 208.338 million to UAH 991.292 million compared to 2019.

Nova Poshta is an operator in the market of express delivery of postal items in Ukraine, established in 2001; post offices are located in cities and towns throughout the country, and large freight offices are located in the industrial zones of regional centers.

The company also operates in Georgia and Moldova.

The owners of the company are Viacheslav Klimov and Volodymyr Popereshniuk.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources