The chairperson of the Holos faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, announced the blocking of the parliament's work, namely, the holding of plenary sessions according to the agenda due to the suspension of the chairperson of the parliament Dmytro Razumkov from holding meetings for two days (Tuesday and Wednesday).

The MP announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"Today there was a meeting of the heads of factions, where everyone discussed how they want to suspend Razumkov and realized that there is no other way and reason for the authorities - only that the agenda has not been approved. That was the argument to suspend Razumkov ... Now we are found ourselves in a situation where the parliament is blocked, as Stefanchuk said, saying that there is no agenda," he said.

According to him, the Servant of the People members realized that they themselves had canceled the agenda, after which a letter came from them to hold a conciliation council to approve the new agenda.

Zhelezniak argues that in this case, only the chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada can convene the council, who must do this 3 days after the request.

By its decision, the Verkhovna Rada only suspended Razumkov from conducting meetings, but not from his other duties, in particular, convening a conciliation council.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada has included in the agenda for October 7 the issue of the resignation of Dmytro Razumkov from the post of Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada.

The Verkhovna Rada suspended Razumkov from the meeting for two days.

