The State Export-Import Bank (Ukreximbank) has not filed a police statement against the Skhemes investigative journalism program’s journalists, whom the bank had earlier accused of taking possession of banking secrets.

The National Police announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The bank has not yet filed a statement with us," the National Police said.

However, the National Police did not rule out the possibility of such a statement being filed s in the future.

Besides, law enforcement officers are not investigating any cases in connection with Ukreximbank’s accusation that journalists obtained bank secrets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukreximbank has accused the Skhemes investigative journalism program’s journalists of taking possession of banking secrets.

The police have opened a case against Ukreximbank employees on suspicion of obstructing the work of the Skhemes program’s journalists.

According to the program’s journalists, Ukreximbank’s Board Chairman Yevhen Metsger impeded their work.

