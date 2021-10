SSU Serves Spy Of Special Services Of Russian Federation Who Collects Secret Data On Ukrainian Military Units

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) served a spy of the special services of the Russian Federation, who was collecting classified data on Ukrainian military units, with suspicion.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation on Facebook.

"The SSU served suspicion of espionage to an agent of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. The attacker was collecting intelligence information about the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Recall that in August this year, during a special operation in Luhansk region, the SSU counterintelligence officers detained a foreign agent trying to transfer information containing state secrets to the "curators," the statement reads.

The pre-trial investigation established that the foreigner was collecting intelligence about the JFO units.

It is noted that for this he traveled to the districts where military facilities were located and took photographs.

Besides, in order to obtain secret information, the attacker tried to establish personal contacts with the military personnel.

Now the detained by the court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention.

The pre-trial investigation continues to establish all the circumstances of the illegal activity and bring to justice other persons involved in it.

