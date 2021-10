Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov declares that he will not go to court to appeal against the issue of his resignation.

He announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"You either follow the law, or whatever you like... I will not turn political quarrels into a swamp. They want to go around the law, let them go. Today my colleagues told me: "Then you can go to court." I will not go to court (to appeal the decision), if I wanted to stay in this position, then, believe me, I know how to do it. But the position is worthless if you don't understand why you need it," Razumkov said.

He said that the decision to set a vote for his resignation on Thursday, October 7, was taken in violation of the law.

“Probably, somewhere I was mistaken both in the values ​​and in the people who came here. I was definitely not mistaken in those people who elected us here. Either with the position, or without it - the main thing is to remain human," summed up the Chairman of the Rada.

Razumkov also said that he did not discuss the issue of his resignation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and, in general, did not communicate with the President for about a month.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rada included in the agenda for October 7 the issue of the resignation of Razumkov from the post of the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.

Rada suspended Razumkov from the meetings for two days.

