The 2,700-year-old private toilet cubicle discovered in an ancient royal mansion in southeastern Jerusalem. Photo by Israel Antiquities Authority/ Xinhua.

Israeli archaeologists have discovered a rare toilet cubicle, dating back to 2,700 years ago, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) and the City of David archeological site said in a joint statement, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

"The toilet was discovered in an ancient royal mansion on the Armon Hanetziv promenade in southeastern Jerusalem", – the IAA added.

The ancient royal estate operated in the late Kingdom of Judah period in the 7th century BC.

The toilet was part of a magnificent building which overlooked the ancient city and the Temple Mount. Made of limestone, the toilet was designed for comfortable sitting, with a hole in the center.

The bathroom was hewn as a rectangular-shaped cabin, with the carved toilet, which stood over a deep-hewn septic tank.

"A private toilet cubicle was very rare in antiquity, and only the rich could afford it", – the archaeologists noted.

The septic tank discovered beneath the toilet contained a large amount of pottery and animal bones.

Impressive architectural items were also discovered in the excavation, including stone capitals designed by an artist, bearing a typical style of the period, and small architectural columns that served as railings for windows.

The team also identified evidence that a garden with ornamental trees, fruit trees and aquatic plants was planted near the toilet cubicle.

"All of these allowed the researchers to recreate a picture of the extensive, lush mansion, apparently a magnificent palace", – the IAA concluded.

