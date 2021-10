The Verkhovna Rada has included in the agenda for October 7 the issue of the resignation of Dmytro Razumkov from the post of chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada.

246 MPs voted for the corresponding decision, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The chairperson of the Servant of the People party, first deputy chairperson of the eponymous faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksandr Kornienko, during the presentation of the initiative, said that the decision was proposed, in accordance with Part 1 of Article 77 of the Verkhovna Rada Rules of Procedure, to schedule consideration of the issue of recalling the Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada from office on October 7, 2021.

The decision, in accordance with Part 4 of Article 76 of the Verkhovna Rada Rules of Procedure, instructs the Accounting Chamber to conduct a financial audit of the implementation of the Verkhovna Rada's estimate in the current year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada suspended Razumkov from conducting meetings for two days.

