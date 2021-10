The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has suspended Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, from holding parliamentary meetings for a period of two days (Tuesday and Wednesday).

A total of 240 parliamentary members backed the respective decision when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Among those who supported the decision: 200 MPs from Servant of the People, 16 - from For the Future, 3 - from Holos, 18 - from Dovira and 3 non-factional.

During the initiative presentation, Chairperson of the Servant of the People party / First Deputy Chairperson of the parliamentary faction, Oleksandr Korniyenko, stated that Razumkov had not obeyed Section 4 of Article 73 of the parliamentary Regulations over his refusal to put to vote of the conciliatory council the Servant of the People's proposals on the schedule of plenary meetings on October 5-8, 2021.

By the corresponding decision, Razumkov was suspended from the plenary sessions for two days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Servant of the People wants to vote for Razumkov’s dismissal on October 7.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources