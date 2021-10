Police Open Case On Fact Of Obstruction Of Work Of Schemes Program Journalists By Employees Of Ukreximbank

Kyiv police opened criminal proceedings on the fact of obstruction of the work of journalists of the Schemes program by the employees of Ukreximbank.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the Kyiv police.

The case is open and is being investigated under article 171 (obstruction of the legitimate professional activities of journalists) of the Criminal Code.

At the moment, investigative actions are being carried out.

According to the journalists of the Schemes program, the management of Ukreximbank, represented by the head of the board, Yevhen Metsger, obstructed the activities of journalists and gave instructions to take away the video and the camera from the operator.

The audio recording of journalists testifies that such instructions were given personally by Metsger and the director of the information policy department of Ukreximbank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, law enforcement officers served the man with the suspicion of setting fire to a car of the editorial board of the Schemes program.

Journalist of the Schemes: Corruption In Detail [Skhemy] TV show were attacked while interviewing board chairperson of the Kyiv-based Ukrainian Export-Import Bank (Ukreximbank) Yevhen Metsger.

According to the report, Metsger did not like one of the questions he was asked, and he ordered his guards to remove "cassettes" out of the journalists’ cameras.

Bank employees applied physical force against Schemes cameraman, took two cameras, and withdrew SD-cards from them.

During a pre-scheduled interview, the journalist asked the head of the state bank to get his position for the investigation, the publication of which is scheduled for one of the next issues of the Schemes TV show.

While the guards were deleting the recorded data, the film crew remained locked in the office of the chairman of the bank's board in his presence.

In addition to Metsger himself, the office was also attended by Volodymyr Pikalov, director of the information policy department of Ukreximbank, a security guard and another bank employee who used physical force against the Schemes cameraman.

They examined the operator's clothes for other recording devices and threatened to avoid being recorded with the phone.

The cameraman and journalist were physically prevented from leaving the premises.

An hour later, the equipment was returned to the film crew, but the video of the entire interview and the attack itself was removed.

Yevhen Metsger started to head Ukreximbank in March 2020.

Until 2015, he worked in lower positions in this state bank.

Metsger is a native of Kryvyi Rih.

