A China Coast Guard ship on a fisheries law enforcement mission in the North Pacific Ocean sets sail from Shanghai, east China. Photo by Xinhua.

A maritime smuggling gang operating in multiple places including Hebei, Fujian and Taiwan has been busted by China Coast Guard (CCG) forces in east China's Shandong Province, according to a CCG statement, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

"Eight suspects involved in the case were captured and the ship along with 40 containers was seized", – it said.

The smuggled goods included electronic parts, used auto parts, used batteries and red wine.

"While patrolling the waters off Shandong's Weihai city, the local coast guard found a cargo ship that was unable to produce any freight, customs or taxation papers for the goods on board, and was suspected of smuggling", – the CCG statement said.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

The CCG has vowed to maintain a high-pressure crackdown on illegal maritime activities, and intensify patrols and inspections to safeguard maritime safety.

