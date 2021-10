Yin Jiaxu, former secretary of the leading Party members group and chairman of the China North Industries Group Corporation Ltd., has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, the nation's top anti-graft body announced. This was reported by the Xinhua News Agency.

The announcement came following an investigation conducted by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee.

"The investigation found that Yin had lost his ideals and convictions, betrayed his original aspirations and mission, was disloyal to the Party, and resisted the authorities' probe", – according to the statement.

The investigation also found that Yin had violated the eight-point frugality code on Party and government conduct by being addicted to playing golf, accepting gifts and money, and attending banquets that may have compromised the fulfillment of his duties, thus breaching the rules.

"Yin had reported false personal information to the Party, the statement said. He had connived with his relatives by allowing them to do business and seek huge profits in violation of regulations, and traded power for sex and money", – according to the statement.

"It also noted that Yin should assume the leadership responsibility for the huge loss of state-owned assets. He had abused his power to seek benefits for others and received a huge amount of gifts and money in return", – it said.

Yin had violated the Party's disciplinary standards on politics, organization, clean governance and life, and is suspected of taking bribes, the statement said, adding that he showed no signs of restraint even after the 18th CPC National Congress.

In line with Party regulations and laws, a decision has been made to expel him from the Party, confiscate his illicit gains, and hand over his case for judicial proceedings.

