An ancient kiln site of blue and white porcelain dating back to the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties has been discovered in southwest China's Yunnan Province, according to the provincial cultural relics department, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

The site was discovered during a cultural relics investigation in Zhenxiong County under Zhaotong City. It is located on a section of farmland with an estimated scale of nearly 6.67 hectares.

Zhang Yongkang, director of the provincial commission for cultural relics identification, said the vessel types included cups, dishes, bowls, grinding bowls and pots with ears, and the decoration methods were green glaze, blue and white glaze, and blue glaze.

"Porcelain specimens were from the Ming Dynasty and Qing Dynasty, indicating a long history of the kiln site", – Zhang noted.

Zhao Yun, with the Yunnan Provincial Museum, said the discovery of a kiln site with such a large scale and high-quality blue and white porcelain in northeast Yunnan is of great significance to the understanding of trade relations among Yunnan, Sichuan and Guizhou provinces in the past.

