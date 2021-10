Businessman Rinat Akhmetov received a loan from Credit Suisse Bank (Switzerland) through an offshore company to purchase a Falcon 7X business jet in 2014.

Slidstvo.info writes about this with reference to the Pandora Papers project, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to an investigation by journalists, in October 2014, Akhmetov's representatives approached Trident Trust, a provider in the British Virgin Islands, with a request to register two offshore companies Inglen Investments Limited and Pluscom Holdings Limited as soon as possible.

It is noted that the purpose of registration of companies was indicated as "aircraft ownership".

The investigation emphasized that on December 16, 2014, one of these companies successfully received a loan from Credit Suisse for the purchase of a Falcon 7X aircraft with tail number P4-SCM.

At the same time, the loan amount is not indicated in the documents, but the market value of such an aircraft is more than USD 50 million.

In turn, the press service of System Capital Managment said that no investigations had been initiated against their companies in the British Virgin Islands.

"None of our companies in the BVI (British Virgin Islands) have been investigated or charged in 2015 or at any time so far," said SCM spokeswoman Vladyslava Darmostuk.

